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    Pakistani tourist praises Azerbaijani women's efforts to preserve kelaghayi traditions

    Cultural policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 17:42
    Pakistani tourist praises Azerbaijani women's efforts to preserve kelaghayi traditions

    Pakistani national Vaiz Yamin, who arrived in Baku as a tourist, has praised Azerbaijani women's efforts to preserve the traditions of national attire, particularly the kelaghayi headscarf.

    Speaking to a Report correspondent, Yamin commented on today's Kelaghayi Parade, which he witnessed while walking through the city centre.

    He noted that he particularly liked Azerbaijani national attire, especially kelaghayi headscarves.

    "Every outfit has its own beauty and meaning. National costumes and kelaghayi reflect the richness of Azerbaijani culture," Yamin said.

    In his view, such events are highly important because they help pass national values on to future generations.

    The visitor also highlighted the hospitality and friendliness of the Azerbaijani people.

    "Smiling people make a country even more amazing," he added.

    Tourism in Azerbaijan Kelaghayi
    Pakistan vətəndaşı: Milli geyimlər, kəlağayılar Azərbaycan mədəniyyətinin zənginliyini göstərir
    Пакистанский турист высоко оценил стремление азербайджанок сохранить традиции келагаи
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    44 - Tezliklə

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