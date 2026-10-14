Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Azerbaijan for CICA summit
Foreign policy
- 14 October, 2026
- 18:37
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President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Azerbaijan on October 14 to attend the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).
According to Report, the Uzbek president was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.
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