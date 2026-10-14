President of Tajikistan arrives in Azerbaijan

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President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Azerbaijan on October 14 to attend the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

According to Report, Tajikistan's president was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.