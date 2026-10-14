Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan seek closer port coordination on Middle Corridor

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan intend to increase coordination between their ports to optimize transit cargo transportation processes and strengthen the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC, the issue was discussed during a visit to Kazakhstan by a delegation from AZCON Holding and ADY.

As part of the visit, the delegation inspected the infrastructure of the Aktau and Kuryk ports, the Aktau Sea North Terminal, Aktau International Container Hub LLC, and the Sarzha multimodal terminal.

It was noted that the operations carried out by these ports and terminals play an important role in increasing the region's transport and logistics potential.

During meetings with port management, the sides discussed further deepening cooperation between the Baku International Sea Trade Port and the ports of Aktau and Kuryk, improving the efficiency of cargo transshipment processes, and establishing digital information exchange.