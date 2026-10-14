Turkish national: Azerbaijani national costumes are stunning in their splendour

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Azerbaijani national costumes are striking for their beauty and splendour, Turkish citizen Burhan Karabiyik, who watched the Kelaghayi March in Baku, told Report.

Karabiyik noted the similarities between Azerbaijani and Turkish national attire.

"Young and elderly people alike look very cheerful and enthusiastic in national costumes. I would very much like to see our women dress this way too," he said.

The Turkish citizen added that national attire is a heritage passed down from generation to generation.

"If we do not preserve these clothes, they will be completely forgotten," he said.