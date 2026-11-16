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    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall

    Individual sports
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 22:51
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall

    On November 16, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, attended the opening of the Garachukhur Sports Hall in Surakhani district, Baku.

    Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports, briefed Leyla Aliyeva on the conditions created at the facility.

    The construction of the Garachukhur Sports Hall was initiated under the "State Program on the Socio-Economic Development of Baku and its Settlements," approved by the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Covering a total area of 0.27 hectares, the complex features a construction site of 987 square meters and a total floor area of 1,115 square meters. Under the master plan, the site features a two-story sports hall building, an outdoor sports ground, a mini-football pitch for children, and an outdoor giant chess area.

    The outdoor sports ground is equipped with the necessary facilities for local residents, particularly children and youth, to engage in daily physical training and sports.

    The first floor of the two-story building houses a 30x18-meter multipurpose hall with a seating capacity for 25 spectators, designed to host training sessions and competitions in gymnastics, wrestling, taekwondo, karate, judo, badminton, children's volleyball, and basketball.

    The second floor features an aerobics and dance studio, as well as a fitness gym. The facility is also equipped with locker rooms, showers, a coaches' room, a medical room, and administrative offices, while a café is also scheduled to operate on the first floor.

    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Garachukhur Sports Hall

    Leyla Aliyeva sports facility
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva Qaraçuxur İdman Zalının açılışında iştirak edib
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева приняла участие в открытии Гарачухурского спортивного зала
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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