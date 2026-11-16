Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Hajiyev, Grono discuss Azerbaijan–EU partnership

    Foreign policy
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 23:13
    Hajiyev, Grono discuss Azerbaijan–EU partnership

    Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president and head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Affairs Department, discussed Azerbaijan's partnership with the European Union with Magdalena Grono, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

    Report informs that Hajiyev wrote on X that the two discussed the evolving agenda for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as key regional and international developments.

    "We exchanged views on advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including energy security, connectivity and regional stability," Hajiyev wrote.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Magdalena Grono Azerbaijan-EU relations
    Hikmət Hacıyev Maqdalena Qrono ilə Azərbaycan-Aİ tərəfdaşlığını müzakirə edib
    Хикмет Гаджиев обсудил с Магдаленой Гроно партнерство Азербайджана и ЕС
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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