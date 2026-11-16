Hajiyev, Grono discuss Azerbaijan–EU partnership
- 16 November, 2026
- 23:13
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Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president and head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Affairs Department, discussed Azerbaijan's partnership with the European Union with Magdalena Grono, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.
Report informs that Hajiyev wrote on X that the two discussed the evolving agenda for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as key regional and international developments.
"We exchanged views on advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including energy security, connectivity and regional stability," Hajiyev wrote.
Pleased to meet Ms. Magdalena Grono, @EUSR_SCCiG EUSR for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, to discuss the Azerbaijan-EU partnership, its evolving agenda of cooperation, and key regional and international developments. We exchanged views on advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including energy security, connectivity and regional stability.— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) November 16, 2026