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    UEFA proposes Philippe Diallo as FIFA presidential election candidate

    Football
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 22:15
    UEFA proposes Philippe Diallo as FIFA presidential election candidate

    French soccer leader Philippe Diallo emerged Monday as an unexpected opponent to Gianni Infantino in what shapes to be a FIFA presidential election of three candidates, Report informs referring to AP.

    European soccer body UEFA proposed Diallo at a short-notice meeting Monday of its 21-member executive committee that includes the French Football Federation president.

    "Philippe Diallo has accepted the invitation to stand," UEFA said in a statement citing the 63-year-old official's "extensive experience across all levels of the game."

    Diallo is set to join veteran Japanese official Kohzo Tashima as official entries in the March 18 contest by a FIFA-set deadline of midnight Swiss time (23:00GMT) on Wednesday.

    Infantino seeks a fourth presidential term amid the biggest crisis of his near 11-year president, sparked by his divisive plan in July to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

    "Against the backdrop of serious concerns over the direction of FIFA, the national associations called for renewed unity and trust within the global football community," UEFA said.

    "They expressed their full confidence in Philippe Diallo to provide the leadership needed to achieve this ambition."

    Diallo's candidacy must be confirmed Tuesday at a meeting of the French federation, UEFA said.

    UEFA Gianni Infantino FIFA
    UEFA Filipp Diallonu FİFA prezidentliyinə namizəd irəli sürüb
    УЕФА выдвинул Филиппа Диалло кандидатом на пост президента ФИФА
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