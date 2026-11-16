The rapid expansion of large data centers in the United States has driven up greenhouse gas emissions, with carbon dioxide emissions from 403 facilities comparable to Denmark's annual carbon emissions, a study found.

Report informs, citing The Guardian, that the study was published in Nature Sustainability.

The researchers estimated that the 403 largest data centers, which primarily serve artificial intelligence systems, generated about 25.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide over the study period. That was roughly two to three times the previous estimate for comparable facilities in 2018. The centers also accounted for about 1.8% of total US electricity consumption.

The study examined data for the year leading up to April 2025. The researchers described their estimate as conservative because data center construction has accelerated since then. The facilities consumed between 68 and 99 terawatt-hours of electricity during the period, more than half of it generated from fossil fuels.

Virginia, Oregon, Ohio and Iowa were among the main hubs for data centers. The researchers said growing demand for AI computing power was spurring construction of new gas-fired power plants, some right next to data centers. Renewable sources such as solar and wind were used less widely.

Harvard University professor Francesca Dominici, a co-author of the study, said actual emissions could be substantially higher. She said the industry's rapid growth warranted closer study of its environmental effects and a careful response from policymakers.

Environmental groups and local residents have raised concerns as data centers have expanded. Several major US projects have faced protests and lawsuits. Near Memphis, Tennessee, residents have opposed construction of facilities linked to Elon Musk's AI company, citing noise and air pollution.

In Utah, the proposed Stratos project, which would be one of the world's largest data centers, has drawn concern over its expected water use during a regional drought. A separate study estimated that powering it with the most polluting fossil fuels could result in up to $690 million a year in health-related economic costs.

Stratos developers have considered using natural gas and are also exploring alternative energy sources. The project has faced political pressure to scale back amid the criticism.