Post marking National Revival Day shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts
Domestic policy
- 17 November, 2026
- 02:45
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A post marking National Revival Day was shared on the social media accounts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Report presents the post:
https://t.co/YwmiNupB4y— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) November 16, 2026
Prezidentin sosial şəbəkə hesablarında Milli Dirçəliş Günü ilə bağlı paylaşım olunub
В аккаунтах президента в соцсетях размещена публикация по случаю Дня национального возрождения
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