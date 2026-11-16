Azerbaijan promotes its ungrafted grape varieties in Monaco

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Azerbaijan showcased its wine sector and grape-growing traditions at an international meeting in Monaco, Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov said.

Report informs that Mammadov wrote about the event in a post on X.

"We attended a high-level meeting of the Francs de Pied: Heritage association, with Prince Albert II of Monaco in attendance. The event brought together officials from several countries, executives from grape-growing and winemaking companies, and prominent investors. We outlined Azerbaijan's efforts to modernize and develop its wine sector and preserve its centuries-old grape-growing and winemaking traditions. We also presented opportunities for investment and cooperation.

"In particular, we emphasized the importance of working with the Francs de Pied: Heritage association to promote international recognition of Azerbaijan's native ungrafted grape varieties, which grow on their own roots, as part of the country's intangible cultural heritage.

"We believe this cooperation will help raise international awareness of Azerbaijan's grape-growing heritage, protect native grape varieties and attract new investment to the country's grape-growing and winemaking sector," Mammadov wrote.