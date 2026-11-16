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    US budget papers give first new nuclear bomb designation in decades

    Other countries
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 23:29
    US budget papers give first new nuclear bomb designation in decades

    The US Senate Appropriations Committee has disclosed the designation B94 for a new air-delivered nuclear bomb, the first such designation in decades.

    Report informs, citing The War Zone (TWZ), that the designation appeared in documents accompanying the proposed federal budget for fiscal year 2027.

    The documents propose $77.108 million for the B94 program and provide no details about the weapon's specifications or intended role.

    TWZ said B94 could refer to the Nuclear Deterrent System–Air-delivered (NDS-A), a nuclear bomb under development in the United States intended to destroy hardened and deeply buried targets. There has been no official confirmation that the two designations refer to the same program.

    The B90 was the last US air-delivered nuclear bomb to receive a new designation before the B94. Development ended in September 1991 as nuclear arsenals were being reduced at the end of the Cold War.

    US Senate nuclear weapons
    ABŞ-nin onilliklər ərzində ilk dəfə yeni nüvə aviabombasının adı açıqlanıb
    В США впервые за несколько десятилетий появилось обозначение новой ядерной авиабомбы
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