Blaze in southern Türkiye kills pregnant Syrian mother, 5 children

A fire that broke out in a container in the Kepez district of Antalya, southern Türkiye, killed a pregnant Syrian mother and her five children, while five others were injured on the morning of Eid al-Fitr, Report informs via Daily Sabah.

The fire started for reasons not yet determined in a container where foreign agricultural greenhouse workers were staying in the Gaziler neighborhood. Upon notification, police, fire and medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

The blaze was brought under control and extinguished by emergency teams.

During inspections inside the container, it was confirmed that the mother, Leyla Elali Ahmed, and her children, Muna Ahmed, 9, Hayat Ahmed, 7, Iman Ahmed, 5, Fatma Ahmed, 8, and Mahmud Ahmed, 4, had died.

Five people affected by smoke inhalation, including a child, an unidentified person and the business owner, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

It was also reported that the mother, Leyla Elali Ahmed, who died in the fire, was pregnant.

The bodies were transferred to the Antalya Forensic Medicine Institute morgue. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.