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    Azerbaijan's strategic FX reserves exceed global benchmark by over 13 times

    Finance
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 11:54
    Azerbaijan's strategic FX reserves exceed global benchmark by over 13 times

    Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange (FX) reserves have increased by $4.3 billion, reaching $89.4 billion, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said, Report informs.

    Kazimov stated that the country's current reserves are sufficient to finance imports of goods and services for 40 months.

    "According to international practice, the benchmark for this indicator should be three months. In Azerbaijan, however, this figure stands at 40 months, representing a substantial financial cushion," he said.

    Taleh Kazimov Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves
    Azərbaycanın valyuta ehtiyatları dünya normasını 13 dəfədən çox üstələyir
    Стратегические валютные резервы Азербайджана достигли $89,4 млрд
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