Eurasian Economic Commission working to establish common CIS commodity exchange market

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), together with the secretariat of the Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy, plans to develop initiatives next year to improve exchange trading mechanisms across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

According to Report's correspondent reports from Khankandi, EEC Minister for Competition and Antimonopoly Regulation Maksim Yermolovich said at the 61st meeting of the Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy that the commission is currently working intensively to establish a common commodity exchange market and had already developed a number of proposals on how to organise the process further, including expanding the common market to other CIS member states.

"We are conducting this analysis jointly with the Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy secretariat and intend to prepare proposals next year to improve exchange trading within the CIS and establish cooperation between commodity exchanges," Yermolovich said.