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    PATA chief: Azerbaijan is an emerging tourist destination for Asian travellers

    Tourism
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 11:56
    PATA chief: Azerbaijan is an emerging tourist destination for Asian travellers

    Azerbaijan is a new and attractive destination for the Asian tourism market, Henry Oh, chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), told Report.

    He said that while Asian tourists traditionally favour popular European cities, Azerbaijan offers an appealing destination that remains largely unexplored by them.

    "Asians often travel to Paris, Amsterdam and other well-known destinations. But Azerbaijan is an unfamiliar and interesting destination for them. In the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan stands out for its beautiful cities, friendly and hospitable people, and incredible cuisine. In short, it has everything tourists need to enjoy their stay," he said.

    The PATA chairman stressed that Azerbaijan remains relatively unknown among Asian tourists.

    "Azerbaijan's hotel network, infrastructure, service sector and human resources are fully prepared to welcome visitors. The only task is to raise the country's profile. Azerbaijan should more actively promote its tourism potential, natural landscapes and beauty in the Asian market. If these efforts are pursued, very positive results can be achieved in the near future," he said.

    Henry Oh PATA Tourism in Azerbaijan
    PATA sədri: "Azərbaycan Asiya bazarı üçün yeni və cəlbedici turizm istiqamətidir"
    Глава PATA: Азербайджан — новое привлекательное направление для туристов из Азии
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