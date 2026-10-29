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    Kazakhstan elected new chair of CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 12:11
    Kazakhstan elected new chair of CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy

    Kazakhstan has been elected the new chair of the CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy.

    According to Report's correspondent in Khankandi, the decision was made at the 61st meeting of the CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy.

    Marat Amarov has been elected chair of the council.

    Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Khankandi
    Qazaxıstan MDB-nin Antiinhisar Siyasəti üzrə Dövlətlərarası Şurasının yeni sədri seçilib
    Казахстан возглавил Межгосударственный совет по антимонопольной политике СНГ
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