CBA forecasts average oil price of $92.8 per barrel in 2026
Energy
- 29 October, 2026
- 11:47
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The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts the average oil price at $92.8 per barrel in 2026, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said.
According to Report, Kazimov noted that the average oil price is expected to reach $82.8 per barrel in 2027.
AMB: Bu il 1 barel neftin qiyməti 92,8 dollar olacaq
ЦБА прогнозирует среднюю цену нефти на уровне $92,8 за баррель в 2026 году
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