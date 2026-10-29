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    CBA forecasts average oil price of $92.8 per barrel in 2026

    Energy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 11:47
    CBA forecasts average oil price of $92.8 per barrel in 2026

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts the average oil price at $92.8 per barrel in 2026, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said.

    According to Report, Kazimov noted that the average oil price is expected to reach $82.8 per barrel in 2027.

    Taleh Kazimov Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Oil prices
    AMB: Bu il 1 barel neftin qiyməti 92,8 dollar olacaq
    ЦБА прогнозирует среднюю цену нефти на уровне $92,8 за баррель в 2026 году
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