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    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Türkiye on Republic Day

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 11:53
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Türkiye on Republic Day

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "Dear Mr. President,

    My dear Brother,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the entire people of Türkiye on the occasion of the national holiday of the brotherly Republic of Türkiye, October 29 – Republic Day.

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye are bound by genuine ties of friendship and brotherhood that have stood the test of history. With the Shusha Declaration, which we signed together in 2021, relations between our countries reached their highest level – that of an alliance – acquiring qualitatively new substance and meaning.

    On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high state responsibilities, and the brotherly Republic of Türkiye and its people lasting peace and prosperity."

    Ilham Aliyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan Republic Day
    İlham Əliyev Respublika Günü münasibətilə Ərdoğanı təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил президента Турции по случаю Дня Республики
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