Kyrgyzstan to host 62nd meeting of CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy

Stay up to date with the top news!

The 62nd meeting of the CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy will be held in Kyrgyzstan.

According to Report's correspondent in Khankandi, the decision was made at the 61st meeting of the CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy.

The CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy is a specialized body of the Commonwealth established to coordinate antimonopoly policy and promote competition.

The foundation for cooperation on antimonopoly regulation within the CIS was laid on December 23, 1993, when the heads of government of all member states signed the Agreement on Coordinated Antimonopoly Policy.