Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Kyrgyzstan to host 62nd meeting of CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 12:15
    Kyrgyzstan to host 62nd meeting of CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy

    The 62nd meeting of the CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy will be held in Kyrgyzstan.

    According to Report's correspondent in Khankandi, the decision was made at the 61st meeting of the CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy.

    The CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy is a specialized body of the Commonwealth established to coordinate antimonopoly policy and promote competition.

    The foundation for cooperation on antimonopoly regulation within the CIS was laid on December 23, 1993, when the heads of government of all member states signed the Agreement on Coordinated Antimonopoly Policy.

    Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Khankandi Kyrgyzstan
    Qırğızıstan MDB-nin Antiinhisar Siyasəti üzrə Dövlətlərarası Şurasının 62-ci iclasına ev sahibliyi edəcək
    Кыргызстан примет 62-е заседание Межгоссовета по антимонопольной политике СНГ
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:33
    SOCAR Polymer earns $197 million from exports
    Energy
    12:30
    Azerbaijan repays nearly 1.5B manats in debt in nine months
    Finance
    12:30
    Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Hakan Fidan in Ankara
    Foreign policy
    12:25
    Photo
    Wizz Air launches direct Baku–Bratislava flights
    Infrastructure
    12:20
    Governor: CBA reduces its participation in Azerbaijan's interbank market
    Finance
    12:18
    CBA official: Money supply growth in Azerbaijan isn't driving inflation
    Finance
    12:15
    Kyrgyzstan to host 62nd meeting of CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy
    Foreign policy
    12:11
    Kazakhstan elected new chair of CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy
    Foreign policy
    12:00
    Eurasian Economic Commission working to establish common CIS commodity exchange market
    Finance
    All News Feed