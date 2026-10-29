Kyrgyzstan to host 62nd meeting of CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy
Foreign policy
- 29 October, 2026
- 12:15
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The 62nd meeting of the CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy will be held in Kyrgyzstan.
According to Report's correspondent in Khankandi, the decision was made at the 61st meeting of the CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy.
The CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy is a specialized body of the Commonwealth established to coordinate antimonopoly policy and promote competition.
The foundation for cooperation on antimonopoly regulation within the CIS was laid on December 23, 1993, when the heads of government of all member states signed the Agreement on Coordinated Antimonopoly Policy.
Qırğızıstan MDB-nin Antiinhisar Siyasəti üzrə Dövlətlərarası Şurasının 62-ci iclasına ev sahibliyi edəcək
Кыргызстан примет 62-е заседание Межгоссовета по антимонопольной политике СНГ
Latest News
12:33
SOCAR Polymer earns $197 million from exportsEnergy
12:30
Azerbaijan repays nearly 1.5B manats in debt in nine monthsFinance
12:30
Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Hakan Fidan in AnkaraForeign policy
12:25
Photo
Wizz Air launches direct Baku–Bratislava flightsInfrastructure
12:20
Governor: CBA reduces its participation in Azerbaijan's interbank marketFinance
12:18
CBA official: Money supply growth in Azerbaijan isn't driving inflationFinance
12:15
Kyrgyzstan to host 62nd meeting of CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly PolicyForeign policy
12:11
Kazakhstan elected new chair of CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly PolicyForeign policy
12:00
Eurasian Economic Commission working to establish common CIS commodity exchange marketFinance