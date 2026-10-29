Gutsan: Friendly ties between Russian and Azerbaijani prosecution authorities grow stronger every year
Foreign policy
- 29 October, 2026
- 11:49
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Russia and Azerbaijan share a common history and friendly ties between their prosecution authorities, which grow stronger every year, Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan said at a joint briefing with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Kamran Aliyev.
"Russia and Azerbaijan share a common history, similar structures of prosecution authorities and friendly ties that grow stronger year after year. I believe and am confident that, through joint efforts, we will be able to address both simple and complex tasks," Gutsan said.
Qutsan: Rusiya və Azərbaycanın prokurorluq orqanları arasında dostluq münasibətləri ildən-ilə möhkəmlənir
Гуцан: Дружеские отношения между органами прокуратуры РФ и Азербайджана крепнут из года в год
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