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    Gutsan: Friendly ties between Russian and Azerbaijani prosecution authorities grow stronger every year

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 11:49
    Gutsan: Friendly ties between Russian and Azerbaijani prosecution authorities grow stronger every year

    Russia and Azerbaijan share a common history and friendly ties between their prosecution authorities, which grow stronger every year, Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan said at a joint briefing with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Kamran Aliyev.

    "Russia and Azerbaijan share a common history, similar structures of prosecution authorities and friendly ties that grow stronger year after year. I believe and am confident that, through joint efforts, we will be able to address both simple and complex tasks," Gutsan said.

    Alexander Gutsan Kamran Aliyev Azerbaijan-Russia relations
    Qutsan: Rusiya və Azərbaycanın prokurorluq orqanları arasında dostluq münasibətləri ildən-ilə möhkəmlənir
    Гуцан: Дружеские отношения между органами прокуратуры РФ и Азербайджана крепнут из года в год
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