Gutsan: Friendly ties between Russian and Azerbaijani prosecution authorities grow stronger every year

Russia and Azerbaijan share a common history and friendly ties between their prosecution authorities, which grow stronger every year, Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan said at a joint briefing with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Kamran Aliyev.

"Russia and Azerbaijan share a common history, similar structures of prosecution authorities and friendly ties that grow stronger year after year. I believe and am confident that, through joint efforts, we will be able to address both simple and complex tasks," Gutsan said.