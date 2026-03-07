OTS Foreign Ministers Council issues joint on recent developments in Middle East

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) issued a joint statement regarding the latest developments in the Middle East, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) convened in Istanbul on March 7, 2026 and held extensive consultations on the regional and global developments, including the ongoing armed conflicts and hostilities recently hiked up in their surrounding area, which cause human suffering, loss of life and large-scale humanitarian challenges.

The Ministers expressed their profound concern over the recent escalation of violence and its devastating consequences throughout the Middle East. They condemned all acts that endanger innocent lives and undermine stability in the region.

The Ministers emphasized that any threats to the security of the Member States of the OTS are a matter of concern for the entire Organization and stressed the inadmissibility of the use of force and the need to uphold the universal principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Ministers expressed their strong condemnation of the attacks targeting the Republic of Türkiye and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan including civilian facilities, carried out from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Ministers called for non-repetition of such reckless actions that further deteriorates the regional situation and risks the expansion of geography of tension.

With this understanding, the Ministers expressed their strong support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of the Republic of Türkiye and the Republic of Azerbaijan and reaffirmed their full solidarity with the people and the government of both countries.

They emphasized that stability in the Middle East is indispensable for the prosperity and well-being of the entire region and its peoples.

The Ministers stressed the need for the resolution of disputes by peaceful means through dialogue in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

They underlined the critical importance of diplomacy and constructive dialogue as the only viable path towards immediate de-escalation, cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution. They called upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint, return to the negotiating table and engage in good-faith talks aimed at settling all disagreements through peaceful diplomatic means.

The Ministers stressed that the continuation of hostilities poses a direct threat to regional peace and security.

The Ministers further highlighted the global dimensions of the crisis. They noted that prolonged instability in this strategically vital area carries serious risks for international peace and security, including potential disruptions to global energy markets, trade routes, food security and migratory flows that could affect nations far beyond the region.

They also renew their commitment to a just, lasting and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian conflict based on the two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and pursue cooperation within international platformsaimed at bringing about such a just and lasting solution and addressing the humanitarian sufferings facing the Palestinian people, in particular in Gaza.

Reaffirming their unwavering commitment to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, the Ministers expressed the readiness of the OTS to support all genuine international efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

The Ministers agreed to remain seized of the matter and to continue close coordination within the OTS framework on this and other related issues of common concern.

The Ministers stand firmly on the side of peace, dialogue and stability," reads the statement.