Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Dutch foreign minister calls Azerbaijani counterpart over drone attacks

    Foreign policy
    • 08 March, 2026
    • 17:31
    Dutch foreign minister calls Azerbaijani counterpart over drone attacks

    Tom Berendsen, the foreign minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, spoke by phone with Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's foreign minister, Report informs.

    During the call, the ministers discussed the rising tensions in the region. Bayramov briefed Berendsen on the drone attacks carried out by Iran against Azerbaijani territory and the resulting security situation.

    Bayramov described the attacks as an unacceptable action against Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    Berendsen expressed concern over the situation and strongly condemned the attacks, emphasizing the importance of maintaining regional stability. He also thanked Azerbaijan for its support in the rapid evacuation of Dutch nationals.

    The ministers also exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport Netherlands
    Niderlandın XİN rəhbəri İranın Naxçıvana dron hücumunu pisləyib - YENİLƏNİB
    Глава МИД Нидерландов осудил удары иранских дронов по Нахчывану - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    17:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Army holds events on International Women's Day

    Military
    17:46

    Bulgarian FM thanks Azerbaijan for assistance, condemns drone attacks

    Foreign policy
    17:31

    Dutch foreign minister calls Azerbaijani counterpart over drone attacks

    Foreign policy
    17:14
    Photo

    Evacuations from Iran continue via Azerbaijan's Astara border crossing

    Domestic policy
    16:42

    Minister: Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 394 since March 2

    Other countries
    16:36

    Iran's attacks on UAE kills 4, injures 112

    Other countries
    16:03

    Six killed, 21 injured in attack on Iran oil depot, officials say

    Other
    15:44

    Spain warns Iran war could raise living costs and trigger refugee influx to Europe

    Other countries
    15:30

    IDF strikes over 400 targets in western and central Iran

    Other countries
    All News Feed