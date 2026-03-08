Dutch foreign minister calls Azerbaijani counterpart over drone attacks

Tom Berendsen, the foreign minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, spoke by phone with Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's foreign minister, Report informs.

During the call, the ministers discussed the rising tensions in the region. Bayramov briefed Berendsen on the drone attacks carried out by Iran against Azerbaijani territory and the resulting security situation.

Bayramov described the attacks as an unacceptable action against Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Berendsen expressed concern over the situation and strongly condemned the attacks, emphasizing the importance of maintaining regional stability. He also thanked Azerbaijan for its support in the rapid evacuation of Dutch nationals.

The ministers also exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.