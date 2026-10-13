Azeri Light oil price rises to $131.62 per barrel

Stay up to date with the top news!

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the global market increased by $0.81, or 0.62%, to $131.62 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Report.

According to trading results, Brent crude oil futures for December stood at $134.25 per barrel.

On an FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude rose by $0.64, or 0.53%, to $120.70.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while its highest price of $149.66 was registered in July 2008.

Azerbaijan produces Azeri Light crude under the agreement on the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake in the agreement.