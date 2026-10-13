Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Sri Lanka's FM to arrive in Azerbaijan for CICA summit

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 09:47
    Sri Lanka's FM to arrive in Azerbaijan for CICA summit

    Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath will lead the country's delegation to the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which will take place in Baku on October 15, Report informs referring to the Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka.

    "During the visit, the minister will hold bilateral talks with counterparts from participating countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, as well as with the leadership of the host country, Azerbaijan, and the CICA Secretary General," reads the statement.

    The visit aims to help deepen Sri Lanka's engagement with Asian countries and develop economic partnerships with the fast-growing economies of Central Asia.

    Vijitha Herath Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Sri Lanka
    Şri-Lankanın XİN rəhbəri Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Глава МИД Шри-Ланки прибудет в Азербайджан для участия в саммите СВМДА
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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