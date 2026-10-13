UEFA Champions League: Matchday 2 to get underway with nine matches

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The second round of fixtures in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase will be played today.

According to Report, a total of nine matches are scheduled on the opening day of Matchday 2.

Among the standout fixtures, Barcelona will visit Galatasaray, Arsenal will host Lille, Viking will welcome Bayern Munich, while Napoli will travel to face Villarreal.

UEFA Champions League

League Phase, Matchday 2

October 13

20:45

Lens (France) vs Sporting (Portugal)

Sabah (Azerbaijan) vs Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

23:00

Inter Milan (Italy) vs Club Brugge (Belgium)

Arsenal (England) vs Lille (France)

Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs Manchester United (England)

RB Leipzig (Germany) vs PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Villarreal (Spain) vs Napoli (Italy)

Galatasaray (Türkiye) vs Barcelona (Spain)

Viking (Norway) vs Bayern Munich (Germany)

The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.