Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    UEFA Champions League: Matchday 2 to get underway with nine matches

    Football
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 09:39
    UEFA Champions League: Matchday 2 to get underway with nine matches

    The second round of fixtures in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase will be played today.

    According to Report, a total of nine matches are scheduled on the opening day of Matchday 2.

    Among the standout fixtures, Barcelona will visit Galatasaray, Arsenal will host Lille, Viking will welcome Bayern Munich, while Napoli will travel to face Villarreal.

    UEFA Champions League

    League Phase, Matchday 2

    October 13

    20:45

    Lens (France) vs Sporting (Portugal)

    Sabah (Azerbaijan) vs Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

    23:00

    Inter Milan (Italy) vs Club Brugge (Belgium)

    Arsenal (England) vs Lille (France)

    Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs Manchester United (England)

    RB Leipzig (Germany) vs PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

    Villarreal (Spain) vs Napoli (Italy)

    Galatasaray (Türkiye) vs Barcelona (Spain)

    Viking (Norway) vs Bayern Munich (Germany)

    The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.

    UEFA Champions League Football
    UEFA Çempionlar Liqası: II tura 9 oyunla start veriləcək
    Сегодня состоятся девять матчей Лиги чемпионов УЕФА
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