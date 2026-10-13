Pashinyan: Peace treaty with Baku to lay foundation for longevity of Armenian statehood
Foreign policy
- 13 October, 2026
- 10:30
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Armenia needs to focus on signing and ratifying a peace treaty with Azerbaijan in the near future. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on social media, according to Armenian media outlets cited by Report.
"My view is that in the near future, we should focus on the work to sign and ratify the initialed peace agreement with Azerbaijan. When this happens, we will be able to state that we have laid the foundation for the longevity of Armenian statehood," Pashinyan said in a video address.
Paşinyan: Azərbaycanla sülh müqaviləsi dövlətçiliyimizin uzunömürlülüyünün təməlini qoyacaq
Пашинян: Мирный договор с Баку заложит фундамент долговечности армянской государственности
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