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    Pashinyan: Peace treaty with Baku to lay foundation for longevity of Armenian statehood

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 10:30
    Pashinyan: Peace treaty with Baku to lay foundation for longevity of Armenian statehood

    Armenia needs to focus on signing and ratifying a peace treaty with Azerbaijan in the near future. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on social media, according to Armenian media outlets cited by Report.

    "My view is that in the near future, we should focus on the work to sign and ratify the initialed peace agreement with Azerbaijan. When this happens, we will be able to state that we have laid the foundation for the longevity of Armenian statehood," Pashinyan said in a video address.

    Nikol Pashinyan Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Paşinyan: Azərbaycanla sülh müqaviləsi dövlətçiliyimizin uzunömürlülüyünün təməlini qoyacaq
    Пашинян: Мирный договор с Баку заложит фундамент долговечности армянской государственности
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