Four dead, 49 injured as passenger train derails in Pakistan
Other countries
- 13 October, 2026
- 10:20
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
At least four people were killed and 49 injured when the Rehman Baba Express passenger train derailed in Pakistan, rescue service representative Muhammad Arshad said, Report informs via Dawn.
He added that a rescue operation is currently underway at the scene.
Pakistani Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi instructed relevant departments to ensure the injured passengers receive necessary medical assistance.
He also announced that compensation will be paid to the injured and the families of the deceased in accordance with Pakistan Railways' insurance policy.
Pakistanda qatarın relsdən çıxması nəticəsində 4 nəfər ölüb, 49 nəfər yaralanıb
В Пакистане при сходе поезда с рельсов погибли четыре человека, 49 пострадали
Latest News
23:49
Azerbaijan publishes Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2027-2030Finance
23:32
Three dead, over 3,000 rescued amid severe flooding in IstanbulRegion
22:53
US expands sanctions against Iran, targets Cuban and Iraqi banksOther countries
22:22
Papuashvili: Foreign funding transparency protects democracy and sovereigntyForeign policy
22:05
US crude oil inventories fall by 8.6 million barrelsOther countries
21:38
Photo
Azerbaijani weightlifter Fuad Hasanov wins three medals at European ChampionshipsIndividual sports
21:17
Video
President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on inauguration of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable LineForeign policy
21:07
Photo
Baku hosted 7th CICA Summit, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event - UpdatedForeign policy
21:00
Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on successful CICA summitForeign policy