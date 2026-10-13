Four dead, 49 injured as passenger train derails in Pakistan

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At least four people were killed and 49 injured when the Rehman Baba Express passenger train derailed in Pakistan, rescue service representative Muhammad Arshad said, Report informs via Dawn.

He added that a rescue operation is currently underway at the scene.

Pakistani Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi instructed relevant departments to ensure the injured passengers receive necessary medical assistance.

He also announced that compensation will be paid to the injured and the families of the deceased in accordance with Pakistan Railways' insurance policy.