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    Four dead, 49 injured as passenger train derails in Pakistan

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 10:20
    Four dead, 49 injured as passenger train derails in Pakistan

    At least four people were killed and 49 injured when the Rehman Baba Express passenger train derailed in Pakistan, rescue service representative Muhammad Arshad said, Report informs via Dawn.

    He added that a rescue operation is currently underway at the scene.

    Pakistani Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi instructed relevant departments to ensure the injured passengers receive necessary medical assistance.

    He also announced that compensation will be paid to the injured and the families of the deceased in accordance with Pakistan Railways' insurance policy.

    Pakistan Train derailment
    Pakistanda qatarın relsdən çıxması nəticəsində 4 nəfər ölüb, 49 nəfər yaralanıb
    В Пакистане при сходе поезда с рельсов погибли четыре человека, 49 пострадали
    44 - Tezliklə
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