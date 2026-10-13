Excursions organized for participants of NATO exercise

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Excursions were organized for participants of the 3rd workshop of the Partner Capacity Coherence Initiative – 2026 and the Self-Evaluation Level 1 (SEL 1) exercise, conducted as part of the Partnership for Peace programme between Azerbaijan and NATO.

The Ministry of Defense told Report that, according to the event programme, the guests visited Baku's historical and cultural landmarks and museums during the days off.

The delegations also visited the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Victory Museum, where they gained memorable impressions of the sites.