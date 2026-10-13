Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Excursions organized for participants of NATO exercise

    Military
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 10:18
    Excursions organized for participants of NATO exercise

    Excursions were organized for participants of the 3rd workshop of the Partner Capacity Coherence Initiative – 2026 and the Self-Evaluation Level 1 (SEL 1) exercise, conducted as part of the Partnership for Peace programme between Azerbaijan and NATO.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that, according to the event programme, the guests visited Baku's historical and cultural landmarks and museums during the days off.

    The delegations also visited the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Victory Museum, where they gained memorable impressions of the sites.

    Excursions organized for participants of NATO exercise
    Excursions organized for participants of NATO exercise
    Excursions organized for participants of NATO exercise
    Excursions organized for participants of NATO exercise

    North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Heydar Aliyev Center Victory Museum
    Photo
    NATO təliminin iştirakçıları Zəfər Muzeyində olub
    Photo
    Для участников учений НАТО организованы экскурсии
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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