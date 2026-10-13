Excursions organized for participants of NATO exercise
Military
- 13 October, 2026
- 10:18
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Excursions were organized for participants of the 3rd workshop of the Partner Capacity Coherence Initiative – 2026 and the Self-Evaluation Level 1 (SEL 1) exercise, conducted as part of the Partnership for Peace programme between Azerbaijan and NATO.
The Ministry of Defense told Report that, according to the event programme, the guests visited Baku's historical and cultural landmarks and museums during the days off.
The delegations also visited the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Victory Museum, where they gained memorable impressions of the sites.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
23:49
Azerbaijan publishes Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2027-2030Finance
23:32
Three dead, over 3,000 rescued amid severe flooding in IstanbulRegion
22:53
US expands sanctions against Iran, targets Cuban and Iraqi banksOther countries
22:22
Papuashvili: Foreign funding transparency protects democracy and sovereigntyForeign policy
22:05
US crude oil inventories fall by 8.6 million barrelsOther countries
21:38
Photo
Azerbaijani weightlifter Fuad Hasanov wins three medals at European ChampionshipsIndividual sports
21:17
Video
President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on inauguration of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable LineForeign policy
21:07
Photo
Baku hosted 7th CICA Summit, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event - UpdatedForeign policy
21:00
Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on successful CICA summitForeign policy