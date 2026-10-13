Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan and Cambodia discuss implementation of ASAN Service model

    Social security
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 10:21
    Azerbaijan and Cambodia discuss implementation of ASAN Service model

    Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President, Ulvi Mehdiyev, has met with Cambodia's Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Vandeth Chea, Report informs.

    According to the State Agency, the main purpose of the meeting was to discuss practical steps to implement a memorandum of understanding on introducing the ASAN Service model in Cambodia.

    The memorandum was signed in December 2025.

    Ulvi Mehdiyev ASAN Service Azerbaijan-Cambodia relations
    "ASAN xidmət"in Kambocada tətbiqi ilə bağlı işlər sürətləndirilir
    Ускоряются работы по внедрению модели ASAN xidmət в Камбодже
    44 - Tezliklə
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