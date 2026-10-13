Azerbaijan and Cambodia discuss implementation of ASAN Service model

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Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President, Ulvi Mehdiyev, has met with Cambodia's Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Vandeth Chea, Report informs.

According to the State Agency, the main purpose of the meeting was to discuss practical steps to implement a memorandum of understanding on introducing the ASAN Service model in Cambodia.

The memorandum was signed in December 2025.