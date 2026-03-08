1 Albania Albanian President Bajram Begaj called President Ilham Aliyev to express his condemnation of Iran's drone attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. Prime Minister Edi Rama, meanwhile, expressed his support for Azerbaijan in a post on X.

2 Germany The German Embassy in Azerbaijan condemned Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan in a post on X.

3 USA The US Department of State issued a statement strongly condemning Iran's unprovoked drone attack on Azerbaijan and called it unacceptable.

4 Austria Austria's Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, called Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to express her solidarity.

5 Belarus Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin expressed his concerns about Iran's drone attack during a phone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov, while Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov did the same in a call with Jeyhun Bayramov.

6 Belgium Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Maxime Prévot, commented on Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan in a post on X and strongly condemned it.

7 Bahrain The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain issued a statement, calling Iran's attacks on both Azerbaijan and Türkiye a gross violation of international law.

8 UAE The President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condemned Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijani territory during a phone call with President Ilham Aliyev.

9 Bulgaria The Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky called her Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, to condemn Iran's attacks and express her concern over the situation.

10 Bosnia and Herzegovina Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željka Cvijanović, in a letter addressed to President Ilham Aliyev, called Iran's attacks unacceptable and expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan.

11 UK The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, condemned Iran's drone attacks on Nakhchivan in a post on X.

12 Czechia The Embassy of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan stated in a social media post that the attacks on Nakhchivan are unacceptable.

13 Ethiopia Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali emphasized during a phone call with President Ilham Aliyev that he condemns Iran's air attack.

14 Armenia Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan noted the importance of preventing rising tensions in the region during a phone call with Jeyhun Bayramov.

15 Estonia Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna expressed his support for Azerbaijan in a post on X.

16 Algeria Algeria's Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the National Community Abroad, and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan during a phone call with Jeyhun Bayramov.

17 Finland The Embassy of Finland in Azerbaijan strongly condemned Iran's drone attacks on the civilian airport infrastructure in Nakhchivan.

18 France The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement strongly condemning the drone attack on Nakhchivan airport.

19 Georgia Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze condemned Iran's attacks during a phone call with President Ilham Aliyev, while Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili did the same in a call with Jeyhun Bayramov.

20 Croatia Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman condemned Iran's attacks on X and expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan.

21 Jordan Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi emphasized the importance of maintaining regional security during a phone call with Jeyhun Bayramov.

22 Spain The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a post on X, strongly condemned Iran's recent attacks on Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

23 Israel Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called Jeyhun Bayramov to describe Iran's attack as unacceptable.

24 Sweden The Embassy of Sweden in Azerbaijan issued a statement condemning Iran's drone attacks on Nakhchivan.

25 Italy Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed his concern over the recent events during a phone call with Jeyhun Bayramov.

26 Kuwait Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned Iran's targeting of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

27 Kazakhstan Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev strongly condemned Iran's drone attack on the airport in Nakhchivan, and President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for his support.

28 Qatar Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement describing the targeting of Nakhchivan International Airport by Iranian drones as an act of hostility.

29 Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev expressed concern over the drone attacks on Azerbaijani territory during a phone call with Jeyhun Bayramov.

30 Latvia Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, and Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, in phone calls with President Ilham Aliyev and Jeyhun Bayramov respectively, stated that they strongly condemn Iran's attack.

31 Lithuania Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys condemned the drone attacks on Nakhchivan and expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan during a phone call with Jeyhun Bayramov.

32 Libya Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Yunus Al-Menfi, condemned Iran's air attack during a phone call with President Ilham Aliyev.

33 Hungary Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán emphasized during a phone call with President Ilham Aliyev that he condemns Iran's attack and expressed readiness to provide full support to Azerbaijan.

34 Morocco Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita condemned the drone attacks on Azerbaijani territory during a phone call with Jeyhun Bayramov.

35 Egypt Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said during a phone call with European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas that the attacks against countries in the region, including Azerbaijan, are unacceptable.

36 Moldova Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi stated during a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev that they strongly condemn Iran's attacks.

37 Montenegro Montenegro's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing solidarity with Azerbaijan.

38 Netherlands Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen called Jeyhun Bayramov to express his condemnation of Iran's attacks.

39 Oman Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing concern over the drone attacks on Azerbaijani territory.

40 Pakistan Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stated during a phone call with President Ilham Aliyev that he condemns Iran's terrorist acts against Azerbaijan.

41 Poland The Embassy of Poland in Azerbaijan posted on social media, strongly condemning Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan.

42 Uzbekistan Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev condemned Iran's drone attacks during a phone call with President Ilham Aliyev, while Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov did the same in a call with Jeyhun Bayramov.

43 Serbia Serbia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan and expressed support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty.

44 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs described Iran's targeting of Azerbaijan as an act of hostility.

45 Slovakia Slovak President Peter Pellegrini stated in a letter to President Ilham Aliyev that he strongly condemns the attack on Nakhchivan and called the action unacceptable.

46 Slovenia Slovenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the drone attack on Nakhchivan airport in a post on X.

47 Sudan Sudan's Foreign Minister Muhi Al-Din Salem Ahmed expressed concern over Iran's attacks during a phone call with Jeyhun Bayramov.

48 Syria Syria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a post on X that it strongly condemns Iran's drone attack.

49 Turkmenistan Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov noted his concern over the current situation during a phone call with Jeyhun Bayramov.

50 Türkiye Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated during a phone call with President Ilham Aliyev that he condemns Iran's attack on Nakhchivan. Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also called Jeyhun Bayramov, noting that the attacks violate international law.

51 Greece The Embassy of Greece in Baku condemned the strikes carried out by drones from Iran.

52 Ukraine Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on Telegram that he condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan.

53 EU The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, issued a statement condemning Iran's attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region.

54 Council of Europe Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset stated in a post on X that the drone attack on Azerbaijan highlights the need to reduce tensions.

55 International Civil Defense Organization The statement issued by the organization expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan.

56 UN UN Secretary-General's spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated at a press conference that Secretary-General António Guterres is concerned about Iran's drone attacks on Azerbaijan.

57 GUAM GUAM issued a statement condemning Iran's attacks on Nakhchivan.

58 Organization of Islamic Cooperation In a post on X, the OIC condemned Iran's drone attacks and noted that these actions are cause for concern.

59 Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TÜRKPA) TÜRKPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan issued a statement condemning Iran's attacks on Nakhchivan.