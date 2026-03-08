Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Emmanuel Macron calls President Ilham Aliyev

    Emmanuel Macron calls President Ilham Aliyev

    On March 8, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    President Emmanuel Macron affirmed his country's solidarity and support with Azerbaijan in connection with Iran's airstrike on Azerbaijan.

    President Macron also expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the conditions created for the evacuation of French citizens from Iran via Azerbaijan.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the phone call and the solidarity shown.

    During the telephone conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on solidifying peace in the South Caucasus region and revitalizing Azerbaijan-France bilateral relations, as well as discussed the prospects for cooperation.

    Emmanuel Makron Prezident İlham Əliyevə zəng edib
    Эммануэль Макрон позвонил президенту Ильхаму Алиеву

