Evacuations from Iran continue via Azerbaijan's Astara border crossing
Domestic policy
- 08 March, 2026
- 17:14
Evacuations of foreign nationals from Iran into Azerbaijan are ongoing through the Astara state border checkpoint, Report informs.
Between 13:30 and 17:00 local time (GMT+4) on Wednesday, five Azerbaijani and six Chinese citizens were evacuated. Earlier, three staff members of Kazakhstan's diplomatic mission in Iran and eight Russian nationals had also been brought across the border safely.
In the early hours of the day, evacuations had already secured the passage of 13 German and six Spanish diplomats into Azerbaijan before 01:00 local time.
Coordination continues with foreign missions to ensure the safe evacuation of nationals amid ongoing regional tensions.
