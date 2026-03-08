Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Bulgarian FM thanks Azerbaijan for assistance, condemns drone attacks

    Foreign policy
    • 08 March, 2026
    • 17:46
    Nadezhda Neynsky, foreign minister of Bulgaria, called her Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, to express gratitude for facilitating the evacuation of Bulgarian nationals from Iran and to discuss recent regional security developments, Report informs.

    The ministers discussed the recent security situation in the region, including drone attacks carried out by Iran against Azerbaijani territory.

    Neynsky condemned the attacks, expressed concern over the situation, and emphasized the importance of maintaining regional stability. She also thanked Azerbaijan for its assistance in facilitating the evacuation of Bulgarian nationals remaining in Iran.

    The conversation also covered the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, including energy security, regional connectivity, and collaboration within international organizations.

    Neynski Bolqarıstan vətəndaşlarının İrandan təxliyəsinə görə Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Глава МИД Болгарии поблагодарила Азербайджан за эвакуацию граждан из Ирана

