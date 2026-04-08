Türkiye has condemned Israel's intensifying attacks on Lebanon, which have caused numerous casualties, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement, as quoted by Report.

The MFA noted that these attacks further exacerbate the humanitarian situation in Lebanon.

"We condemn in the strongest terms Israel's intensifying attacks on Lebanon, which have resulted in significant loss of life," the ministry said.

Iran, the US and their allies reached an agreement on a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026. Iran stated that during this period, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be ensured in coordination with the Iranian Armed Forces and taking technical restrictions into account.

Israel, citing that the existing ceasefire does not apply to Lebanon, carried out strikes on the country. As a result, the death toll has reached 112.