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    Spiegel: Germany secretly developing plans to deploy forces in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 23:37
    Spiegel: Germany secretly developing plans to deploy forces in Strait of Hormuz

    The German government is quietly studying scenarios for the potential involvement of the Bundeswehr (the German armed forces) in an operation to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

    Report informs, citing Der Spiegel, that although Berlin is currently displaying maximum caution, behind the scenes, various options for the Bundeswehr's participation in a military operation in the Strait of Hormuz are being actively worked out. During so‑called preventive planning in case a corresponding mandate is issued, the German naval forces have, first of all, prepared specific schemes for the deployment of the Bundeswehr in the strait area.

    Representatives of the military leadership stressed that Germany undoubtedly has the necessary resources to join an international mission to ensure security. Nevertheless, based on preliminary assessments, Iran is under no circumstances ready to give up control of the strait, meaning that an international military presence is unlikely to be acceptable to Tehran, Der Spiegel notes.

    From a military planning perspective, specialists say the scenarios being considered include escorting vessels through the strait, as well as sending armed escort teams directly onboard merchant ships. In addition, the possibility of involving minesweepers to ensure security in the waters of the strait is being analyzed, Der Spiegel concludes.

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