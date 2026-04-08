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    Ecuador temporarily recalls ambassador to Colombia

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 23:48
    Ecuador temporarily recalls ambassador to Colombia

    Ecuador has temporarily recalled its ambassador in Bogotá for consultations due to statements made by Colombian President Gustavo Petro regarding former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who is currently in prison, Ecuador's Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld said on the radio station Centro, according to Report.

    "We do not comment on individuals in custody in Colombia. It is unacceptable to use the kind of expressions President Petro used when speaking about Ecuador. Last night, the Foreign Ministry sent a note of protest," she said.

    She also stated that the ambassador will return to Ecuador in the coming days for consultations. Sommerfeld added that due to the diplomatic dispute, planned bilateral consultations on energy, trade, and security cooperation, which Colombia and Ecuador were to hold starting next week, have been canceled.

    Earlier, Petro called Glas a political prisoner and expressed concern about his health. He urged international human rights organizations to ensure Glas's rights are respected.

    In June of last year, an Ecuadorian court sentenced Glas to 13 years in prison on corruption charges.

    Gabriela Sommerfeld Ecuador Columbia
    Ekvador Kolumbiyadakı səfirini müvəqqəti olaraq geri çağırır
    Эквадор временно отзывает посла в Колумбии

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