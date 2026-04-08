Three of the ten points of Iran's plan, taken as the basis for negotiations with the US on a forthcoming peace deal, have already been violated, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said in a post on X.

He identified the primary violation as the failure of the US and Israel to respect the ceasefire in Lebanon, which was the first condition of the plan.

"Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also explicitly referred to this obligation, stating that an immediate ceasefire must begin in all regions, including Lebanon and others, he said in his post.

The second violation involved a drone entering Iranian airspace, which was shot down in the city of Lar, Fars province.

Ghalibaf also emphasized that, contrary to statements from the White House, Iran has not abandoned uranium enrichment, a right included in Tehran's proposed plan.

"Thus, the very working basis for negotiations was openly and clearly violated even before they began. In such a situation, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations are impractical," Ghalibaf concluded.