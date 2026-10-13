Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Laos expects Baku agreements to bolster bilateral ties, investments

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 13:01
    Laos expects Baku agreements to bolster bilateral ties, investments

    Documents signed today in Baku will help strengthen the traditionally friendly relations between Laos and Azerbaijan, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith said during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    "We have signed several agreements, including a Joint Declaration, which serves as an important confirmation of our commitment to developing cooperation," the Lao president noted.

    "We are confident that in the future, entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan will invest more actively in the economy of Laos. We look forward to expanding trade, increasing investments, developing tourism, and fostering cultural exchanges," he added.

    Ilham Aliyev Thongloun Sisoulith Azerbaijan-Laos relations
    Thonqlun Sisulit: Bakıda imzalanan sənədlər Laos ilə Azərbaycan arasındakı ənənəvi münasibətləri gücləndirəcək
    Тхонглун Сисулит: Подписанные сегодня в Баку документы усилят традиционно дружественные связи с Азербайджаном
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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