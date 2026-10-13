Laos expects Baku agreements to bolster bilateral ties, investments
Foreign policy
- 13 October, 2026
- 13:01
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Documents signed today in Baku will help strengthen the traditionally friendly relations between Laos and Azerbaijan, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith said during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.
"We have signed several agreements, including a Joint Declaration, which serves as an important confirmation of our commitment to developing cooperation," the Lao president noted.
"We are confident that in the future, entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan will invest more actively in the economy of Laos. We look forward to expanding trade, increasing investments, developing tourism, and fostering cultural exchanges," he added.
Thonqlun Sisulit: Bakıda imzalanan sənədlər Laos ilə Azərbaycan arasındakı ənənəvi münasibətləri gücləndirəcək
Тхонглун Сисулит: Подписанные сегодня в Баку документы усилят традиционно дружественные связи с Азербайджаном
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