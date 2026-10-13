NATO chief discusses Black Sea drone attacks with Bulgarian PM

Stay up to date with the top news!

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has discussed drone attacks on two commercial vessels in the Black Sea near the Bulgarian coast with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Report informs.

"NATO will continue to work closely with our Allies in the Black Sea. We have already strengthened our posture along the eastern flank and will continue to monitor the security environment, adjusting our deterrence and defence posture as needed," the NATO chief wrote.

Earlier, Radev reported that two vessels had been targeted by drones in the Black Sea, one of which sank.

The attacked vessel Chelsea 3 had 15 crew members on board, including eight Azerbaijani citizens and seven Ukrainian nationals. All crew members were rescued, while five sustained minor injuries.

The Bulgarian prime minister stressed that Sofia currently has no clear and conclusive evidence establishing responsibility for the attacks.