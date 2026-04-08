US and Hungary strengthen energy cooperation
Other countries
- 08 April, 2026
- 23:13
Hungary is increasing purchases of American crude oil and plans to collaborate with the US in the field of nuclear energy, the White House said in a press release following the visit of US Vice President J.D. Vance to Budapest.
According to Report, Hungarian company MOL purchased 510,000 barrels of crude oil from American companies for a total of around $500 million. Washington and Budapest also agreed to cooperate on small modular reactors, including a project for Hungary to build up to 10 small reactors with a potential value of up to $20 billion.
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