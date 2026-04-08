Shahin Baghirov: State Customs Committee places high importance on dialogue with entrepreneurs

Building customs-business relations on the principles of partnership and ensuring business satisfaction is one of the main strategic goals of the customs service, Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General of the Customs Service Shahin Baghirov, said at the XIV Special Session of the National Business Development Forum, organized by the Caspian Energy Club and the Azerbaijan National Business Association with the support of the SCC.

According to Report, the event was attended by representatives of business entities operating in various sectors.

The SCC chairman emphasized that the customs authorities place special importance on establishing effective, business-oriented dialogue with entrepreneurs across different platforms, jointly discussing innovations and projects to be implemented in the customs system, and considering their suggestions and opinions.

Telman Aliyev, head of the Caspian Energy Club and CEO of the group, noted with satisfaction the open and constructive dialogue between the SCC and the business community, stressing that customs authorities are responsive to entrepreneurs" requests and take prompt action to resolve raised issues. It was also highlighted that within the framework of the joint working group between the State Customs Committee and the Caspian Energy Club, entrepreneurs" questions and proposals are discussed, and effective solutions are explored.

The event concluded with participants touring the new administrative building of the State Customs Committee.