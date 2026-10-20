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    SOFAZ reduces share of bonds in investment portfolio

    Finance
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 12:33
    SOFAZ reduces share of bonds in investment portfolio

    As of October 1, 2026, bonds and other money market instruments accounted for 33.9% of the investment portfolio of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), marking a decrease of 0.8 percentage points year-on-year, Report informs, citing the fund.

    During the reporting period, the share of equities in SOFAZ's investment portfolio increased by 1.2 percentage points to 27%.

    The share of gold in the portfolio declined from 32.8% to 32.3%, while the share of real estate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 6.8%.

    State Oil Fund SOFAZ Investment portfolio bonds
    ARDNF investisiya portfelində istiqrazların payını azaldıb
    ГНФАР сократил долю облигаций в своем инвестпортфеле
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