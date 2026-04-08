Azerbaijan, Zimbabwe discuss cooperation in sustainable development of cities

Azerbaijan and Zimbabwe have discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of the sustainable development of cities, according to Report, which cites the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the 2nd African Urban Development Forum in Kenya, the Chairman of the State Committee, Anar Guliyev, met with Zimbabwe's Minister of Local Government and Public Affairs, Daniel Garwe.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the positive dynamics of Azerbaijan–Zimbabwe relations and exchanged views on existing opportunities in urban sustainable development and future cooperation prospects.