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    Azerbaijan, Zimbabwe discuss cooperation in sustainable development of cities

    Infrastructure
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 22:41
    Azerbaijan, Zimbabwe discuss cooperation in sustainable development of cities

    Azerbaijan and Zimbabwe have discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of the sustainable development of cities, according to Report, which cites the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

    Within the framework of the 2nd African Urban Development Forum in Kenya, the Chairman of the State Committee, Anar Guliyev, met with Zimbabwe's Minister of Local Government and Public Affairs, Daniel Garwe.

    During the meeting, the sides stressed the positive dynamics of Azerbaijan–Zimbabwe relations and exchanged views on existing opportunities in urban sustainable development and future cooperation prospects.

    State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev Daniel Garwe
    Photo
    Azərbaycan ilə Zimbabve arasında dayanıqlı şəhərlə bağlı əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Зимбабве обсудили сотрудничество в области устойчивого развития городов

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