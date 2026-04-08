Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Erdogan: Emerging opportunity for peace in region must not be missed

    Region
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 22:50
    Erdogan: Emerging opportunity for peace in region must not be missed

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

    According to Report, which cites the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidential Administration, the leaders discussed the achievement of a ceasefire between the US and Iran, as well as the latest developments in the region.

    "The two-week ceasefire has created an opportunity for sustainable peace and stability, which must not be missed. Türkiye will continue its efforts to promote lasting peace," Erdogan said.

    He also emphasized his appreciation for Qatar"s constructive stance amid the attacks on the emirate"s territory.

    It is noted that Iran, the US, and their allies reached an agreement on a two-week ceasefire overnight on April 8, 2026. Iran stated that during this period safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be ensured in coordination with its armed forces and taking technical limitations into account.

    Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited the U.S. and Iranian delegations to hold negotiations in Islamabad on April 10.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani US-Iran talks
    Ərdoğan: Atəşkəsin sülh üçün yaratdığı fürsət hədər edilməməlidir
    Эрдоган: Возникшая возможность для установления мира в регионе не должна быть упущена

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