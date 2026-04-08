US considers extending ceasefire with Iran to Lebanon

The United States does not rule out the possibility of including Lebanon in a temporary ceasefire agreement with Iran, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a regular briefing for journalists, according to Report.

She once again emphasized that the ceasefire agreement with Iran does not include a halt to hostilities in Lebanon.

"Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire… I am confident that this issue will be discussed by the President (of the USqq, Donald Trump) and the Prime Minister (of Israel, Benjamin) Netanyahu, and all involved parties," Livitt stated.

Livitt also rejected suggestions that Israel is attempting to undermine the ceasefire agreement with Iran: "In a private conversation, Prime Minister Netanyahu (with Trump) expressed exactly what he stated publicly: he supports the President, and Israel remains a key U.S. ally and partner," she added.