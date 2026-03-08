Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Military
    • 08 March, 2026
    • 17:53
    Events marking March 8 – International Women's Day were held with the participation of female servicemembers, civilian personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, and the families of Martyrs, Report informs, citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    All events commenced with a tribute to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani nation Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

    The congratulatory message of the Azerbaijan Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov was conveyed to the event participants.

    The speakers noted that under the leadership of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva Azerbaijani women actively participate in the successful implementation of numerous large-scale projects that serve national and spiritual values, promote the ideals of humanism, and preserve the historical traditions. Women also contribute significantly to strengthening the country's defense capability and to the ongoing reconstruction and restoration efforts, making their worthy contributions to the Great Return. It was emphasized that Azerbaijani women, distinguished by their compassion, humanism, benevolence, and patriotism, also demonstrate active involvement in army development.

    It was highlighted that the service of female servicemembers, civil servants, and civilian employees serving across all branches of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as in special educational and military medical institutions and other units, is consistently held in high regard. They were wished success in their future service and personal lives, and a group of distinguished women were awarded various honors.

    At the end, women participating in the events were presented with holiday gifts and flowers.

