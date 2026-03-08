UAE air defences today (March 8, 2026) detected 17 ballistic missiles, of which 16 were destroyed, while 1 missile fell into the sea. A total of 117 UAVs were also detected, with 113 intercepted, while 4 UAVs fell within the country"s territory, Report informs, citing the statement the UAE Defense Ministry published on X.

"Since the start of the Iranian attacks, 238 ballistic missiles have been detected. Of these, 221 were destroyed, 15 fell into the sea and 2 landed within the country.

A total of 1,422 Iranian UAVs have also been detected, of which 1,342 were intercepted, while 80 fell within the country"s territory. 8 cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

These attacks resulted in 4 deaths among Pakistani, Nepalese and Bangladeshi nationals, and 112 people sustained moderate to minor injuries. The injured include nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, the Comoros and Türkiye.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared to deal with any threats and will respond firmly to any attempts to undermine the country"s security, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguarding its national interests and capabilities," reads the statement.