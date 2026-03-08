Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Minister: Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 394 since March 2

    Other countries
    • 08 March, 2026
    • 16:42
    Minister: Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 394 since March 2

    The death toll from Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon since March 2 has risen to 394, including 83 children and 42 women, while 1,130 others have been wounded, Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine said Sunday, report informs via Xinhua.

    Speaking at a press conference, Nasreddine said the wounded include 254 children and 274 women, adding that many of the strikes have hit residential neighborhoods and civilian facilities.

    He added that five hospitals have been partially damaged by the strikes, while several medical facilities have been forced to suspend operations due to security threats.

    The escalation follows rocket fire toward Israel launched from Lebanon early Monday by Hezbollah, the group's first such attack since a ceasefire took effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

    Israel has since launched what it called an "offensive military campaign" against Hezbollah, combining heavy airstrikes with ground incursions along the border and evacuation warnings for areas south of the Litani River and Beirut's southern suburbs.

    Lebanon Hezbollah Israel
    İsrailin zərbələri nəticəsində Livanda ölənlərin sayı 400-ə çatır
    Минздрав Ливана: Число погибших из-за израильских ударов приблизилось к 400

    Latest News

    16:42

    Minister: Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 394 since March 2

    Other countries
    16:36

    Iran's attacks on UAE kills 4, injures 112

    Other countries
    16:03

    Six killed, 21 injured in attack on Iran oil depot, officials say

    Other
    15:44

    Spain warns Iran war could raise living costs and trigger refugee influx to Europe

    Other countries
    15:30

    IDF strikes over 400 targets in western and central Iran

    Other countries
    15:19
    Photo

    Festive spirit fills Baku streets on International Women's Day - PHOTOS

    Domestic policy
    14:43

    NYT: First week of military operations in Iran cost US $6B

    Other countries
    14:25

    Red Crescent: More than 9,600 civilian objects damaged in airstrikes on Iran

    Region
    14:04

    Pakistan Senate chairman condemns Iran"s drone attacks on Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed