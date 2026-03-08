Minister: Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 394 since March 2

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon since March 2 has risen to 394, including 83 children and 42 women, while 1,130 others have been wounded, Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine said Sunday, report informs via Xinhua.

Speaking at a press conference, Nasreddine said the wounded include 254 children and 274 women, adding that many of the strikes have hit residential neighborhoods and civilian facilities.

He added that five hospitals have been partially damaged by the strikes, while several medical facilities have been forced to suspend operations due to security threats.

The escalation follows rocket fire toward Israel launched from Lebanon early Monday by Hezbollah, the group's first such attack since a ceasefire took effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

Israel has since launched what it called an "offensive military campaign" against Hezbollah, combining heavy airstrikes with ground incursions along the border and evacuation warnings for areas south of the Litani River and Beirut's southern suburbs.