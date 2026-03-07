Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 13:02
    Dubai Airports resume operations

    Dubai Airports has confirmed that limited operations have resumed at DXB and DWC, following a brief suspension on Saturday March 7, Report informs.

    Travellers have been urged to not head to the airport unless they have confirmed bookings due to fly.

    The situation remains a dynamic one and continues to be closely monitored.

    A spokesperson said: "Dubai Airports confirms partial resumption of operations from today, 7 March, with some flights operating out of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). Travellers are urged to not travel to the DXB or DWC unless they have been contacted by their airline that their flight is confirmed, as schedules continue to change. Dubai Airports continues to closely monitor the situation in coordination with relevant authorities and our focus remains on maintaining the highest standards of operational safety, security, and wellbeing of passengers and staff. We appreciate your patience and understanding."

    Dubai International Airport (DXB) has temporarily suspended operations to ensure the safety of passengers, staff, and airline crews, Report informs via Gulf News.

    Authorities are managing the situation in line with approved safety protocols, the Dubai Media Office confirmed.

    "For the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended. All procedures are being managed in line with established safety protocols," Dubai Media Office wrote on X.

    Dubay beynəlxalq hava limanları fəaliyyətlərini qismən bərpa edir - YENİLƏNİB
    Международные аэропорты Дубая частично возобновляют свою работу - ОБНОВЛЕНО

